TIRANA, Albania — Fear and safety hazards kept many residents of Albania’s capital of Tirana and the port city of Durres out of their homes Sunday after an earthquake the day before injured 105 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.
Albania’s Institute of Geosciences, Energy, Water, and Environment said more than 340 aftershocks have followed the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday afternoon near Durres.
About 600 houses suffered damage in the quake, which also temporarily knocked out power and water facilities in Tirana, Durres, and some western and central districts, authorities said.
The US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded the rupture on Albania’s western coast as a magnitude 5.6 quake.
Advertisement
It was felt along the western coast and far to the east. Many people ran outdoors when the quake hit at 4:04 p.m. At least 500 spent the night in temporary shelters.
Inspectors evaluated damaged structures Sunday. Some Tirana residents were kept out of damaged homes deemed unsafe.
In Durres, residents afraid of going back into their homes and apartments planned to spend a second night away. Army troops put up tents at a soccer stadium where food and a medical team were sent.
ASSOCIATED PRESS