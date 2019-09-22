TIRANA, Albania — Fear and safety hazards kept many residents of Albania’s capital of Tirana and the port city of Durres out of their homes Sunday after an earthquake the day before injured 105 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.

Albania’s Institute of Geosciences, Energy, Water, and Environment said more than 340 aftershocks have followed the 5.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday afternoon near Durres.

About 600 houses suffered damage in the quake, which also temporarily knocked out power and water facilities in Tirana, Durres, and some western and central districts, authorities said.