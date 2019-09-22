CAIRO — Under the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, so little dissent is allowed — and what little there is comes at such a high price — that when just a few hundred people across the country called for el-Sissi’s ouster in a burst of scattered protests Friday night, it came as a shock.
The apparent trigger for the demonstrations was almost as unexpected: Mohamed Ali, a 45-year-old emigre who lives Spain, where he began posting videos on social media accusing el-Sissi of corruption and hypocrisy.
When the protests erupted, it was at the time and date Ali had urged from afar.
But the extent, and durability, of Ali’s influence remains to be seen. His surge from obscurity to prominence has also raised questions about whether his sudden fame has been helped along by powerful interest groups inside or outside the government.
The test of how deep Ali’s influence is could come as soon as next week. In a video posted Saturday evening, Ali called for a new round of protests to take place this coming Friday.
