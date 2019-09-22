CAIRO — Under the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, so little dissent is allowed — and what little there is comes at such a high price — that when just a few hundred people across the country called for el-Sissi’s ouster in a burst of scattered protests Friday night, it came as a shock.

The apparent trigger for the demonstrations was almost as unexpected: Mohamed Ali, a 45-year-old emigre who lives Spain, where he began posting videos on social media accusing el-Sissi of corruption and hypocrisy.

When the protests erupted, it was at the time and date Ali had urged from afar.