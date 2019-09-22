At the age of 11, he had joined hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing violent oppression in Myanmar, cramming onto boats piloted by smugglers. The men beat their human cargo, he recalled, and he watched desperate people drink seawater only to die of dehydration. As his boat began to sink, Hefzur tied empty water bottles around his waist and jumped into the ocean. “I thought I would pass away,” he said.

He knew what it was like to be on a boat in fear for his life, he told his classmates.

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — Not long after Hefzur Rahman enrolled at his new school in Michigan three years ago, his fifth-grade class studied the subhuman conditions that enslaved Africans endured in overcrowded ships bound for North America.

Today, Hefzur is safe, living with a foster family in small-town Michigan, where most of the boats that ply nearby Elk Lake are filled with families headed for sunny afternoons on the water.

But he stays up at night worrying about his parents, who put him on the boat leaving Myanmar not just to save his life but also in the hope that he would help get the rest of the family out. They are still counting on him. “I feel like I am in jail,” he told his foster mother, anxious that he was spending too much time at school. “I want to work. I must send money to my family.”

About 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in the summer of 2017, and almost all of them, like Hefzur’s parents, are living in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. A few thousand have been admitted to the United States — part of a dwindling number of refugees granted resettlement under a program that President Trump has been scaling back and is expected to slash again this week.

Intent on curbing immigration, the Trump administration will admit no more than 30,000 refugees this fiscal year, the lowest number since the program’s inception in 1980. In the coming days, Trump is likely to announce another reduction for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

For much of the past century, the United States was a world leader in refugee resettlement. The government admitted hundreds of thousands of displaced people after World War II and enacted its first refugee legislation in 1948. It later took in refugees from Southeast Asia, the former Soviet Union, and Cuba, and in more recent years, accepted those fleeing war and genocide in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have faced systemic repression in the majority-Buddhist country for decades. But in August 2017, the military and allied mobs began burning entire villages. The violence, which the United Nations described as ethnic cleansing, pushed hundreds of thousands of Rohingya out of the country.

In 2015, 4,071 Rohingya refugees were admitted to the United States. About 3,000 arrived the following year. But far fewer have come since Trump took office, and as of Friday, 593 Rohingya had been admitted this year.

For the dozens of children who have been arriving from Myanmar without family, an initial expectation that their parents would join them has faded, leaving many of them frustrated and distraught.

“My dream is to bring my family here,” Hefzur said. “I’m afraid my mom and dad will die before I can touch them again.”

In Michigan, the Rohingya community is centered in the city of Grand Rapids, where they have formed a soccer club, attend mosque together and share the latest news about developments affecting their families left behind.

Rohim Mohammod, a teenager who was resettled in Grand Rapids in 2017, mastered English within a year of arriving and has received invitations to speak on panels about the refugee experience.

But like Hefzur, he often talks about his mother and two younger brothers in Myanmar. Rohim, 17, recently got a job at a hospital cafeteria and is sending as much money as he can to his family.

“He was basically the man of the house,” Tori McGarvey, Rohim’s case manager, said.

In Myanmar, parents who feared for their children’s safety paid to smuggle them to Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country. Instead they ended up in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, rescued from boats that were adrift in the high seas. After languishing in detention centers or camps for more than a year, the stateless minors were granted refugee status by the United Nations and flown to the United States.

“I never heard of United States,” said Hefzur. His paperwork said he was 12, and he looked that age, said Karen Grettenberger, his foster mother. The family enrolled him in fifth grade, and at first, he was quiet and polite.

Gradually, though, he started to withdraw. When Grettenberger began taking Hefzur to therapy, “that’s when we realized that we had an angry kid,” she recalled.

Hefzur wanted to quit school and get a full-time job to send money to his family, frustrated that his age — which had been roughly calculated when he arrived because most Rohingya do not keep records of birth dates — rendered him too young to legally work.

The Grettenbergers asked Bethany Christian Services to arrange a bone-density test, which estimated he was 14 — old enough to work.

He took a job stocking shelves at a grocery store for minimum wage, and mowed lawns and moved dirt for neighbors. He sent almost all he earned to Myanmar.