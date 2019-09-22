The United States alleges Iran carried out the Sept. 14 attack on the world’s largest oil processor and an oil field. Oil prices spiked by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War. Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi rebels claimed the assault, but Saudi Arabia says it was ‘‘unquestionably sponsored by Iran.’’

Separately, Hassan Rouhani promised to unveil a peace plan this week at United Nations meetings, which come amid heightened tension following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

TEHRAN — Iran’s president called on Western powers to leave the security of the Persian Gulf to regional nations led by Tehran, criticizing a new US-led coalition patrolling the region’s waterways as nationwide parades showcased the Islamic Republic’s military arsenal.

Iran denies being responsible and has warned any retaliatory attack targeting it will result in ‘‘all-out war.’’ It has begun enriching uranium beyond the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the United States withdrew from over a year earlier.

Rouhani spoke from a parade in Tehran. He later watched as marching soldiers with submachine guns and portable missile launchers drove past as part of ‘‘Holy Defense Week,’’ which marks the start of the Iran-Iraq war in 1980.

Rouhani said Iran was willing to ‘‘extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood’’ to Persian Gulf nations and was ‘‘even ready to forgive their past mistakes.’’

‘‘Those who want to link the region’s incidents to the Islamic Republic of Iran are lying like their past lies that have been revealed,’’ the president said. ‘‘If they are truthful and really seek security in the region, they must not send weapons, fighter jets, bombs, and dangerous arms to the region.’’

Rouhani said Western nations should distance themselves from the region: ‘‘Your presence has always been a calamity for this region and the farther you go from our region and our nations, the more security would come for our region.’’

He said Iran’s plan would focus on providing security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman. Iran has boosted naval cooperation with China, India, Oman, Pakistan, and Russia in recent years.

The United States maintains defense agreements across the Persian Gulf with allied Arab nations and has tens of thousands of troops in the region. Since 1980, it has viewed the region as crucial to its national security, given its energy exports. A fifth of all oil traded passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian ship seizures, as well as oil tanker explosions the United States blames on Iran, saw America create a new coalition to protect Mideast waters. Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to join it.

Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani called the US-led coalition a ‘‘a new means for plundering the region.’’