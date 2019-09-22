According to the protesters, at least 128 people were killed and hundreds wounded when security forces violently dispersed the protesters’ main sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, on June 3. Authorities put the death toll at 87, including 17 inside the sit-in area.

Protest leaders had demanded the establishment of an international inquiry as part of a subsequent power-sharing agreement with the military, but the generals insisted on a Sudanese-led probe.

CAIRO — Sudan’s newly appointed prime minister launched an independent investigation into a deadly crackdown on protesters that killed dozens of people and threatened to crush the country’s prodemocracy uprising.

The violence signaled a suppression of protests across Sudan that led to a breakdown in talks between the protesters and the ruling generals. The military had ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April amid nationwide protests against his nearly 30-year rule.

Sudan’s new civilian leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said late Saturday that the investigation will be led by a seven-member committee that includes a top judge, an independent figure, and two attorneys. The justice, defense, and interior ministries will also be represented on the committee.

An investigation by Sudanese prosecutors in July said the ruling generals did not order the deadly break-up but blamed the widely condemned dispersal on paramilitary forces who exceeded their orders.

Prosecutor Fathel-Rahman Said said at the time that security forces were told only to clear a lawless area close to the protest camp, not the sit-in itself.

Troops from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces however moved to disperse the protest camp on their own initiative, Said added.

He said eight RSF officers, including a major general, have been accused of crimes against humanity. He did not elaborate on how the investigation would proceed against the accused officers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS