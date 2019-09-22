NAIROBI, Kenya - The World Health Organization accused Tanzanian authorities of withholding information about multiple suspected Ebola cases in that country over the course of this month, potentially hampering the containment of the deadly virus.
The statement was the international health body’s most pointed rebuke toward any government yet during the current outbreak, which has ravaged nearby eastern Congo for more than a year and killed more than 2,000 people.
The WHO was made aware of the suspected cases of the virus shortly after one appeared in the east African country’s massive capital city, Dar es Salaam, earlier this month. After that, however, the international health body was shut out of the testing of any blood samples and told by the Tanzanian government that Ebola had been ruled out.
Tanzanian authorities have not offered alternative diagnoses for the sickened patients.
‘‘The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge,’’ the WHO said in the statement. ‘‘Clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts, and potential laboratory tests performed . . . have not been communicated to WHO.’’
The WHO’s statement refers in particular to a 34-year-old doctor who was studying in central Uganda and returned to her native Tanzania with Ebola-like symptoms before dying in Dar es Salaam on Sept. 8. Her illness was apparently contagious, as numerous contacts of hers also become ill.
The WHO said it had received ‘‘unofficial reports’’ that the woman had tested positive for Ebola but that one of her contacts in a different city had not. The WHO had received no information on a third possible case, also in the capital.
The ongoing Ebola outbreak is the world’s second-worst but has largely remained confined to two provinces in eastern Congo since it began last August.
WASHINGTON POST