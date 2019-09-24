ALGIERS, Algeria — Eight newborns were killed Tuesday in a fire in the maternity wing of an Algerian hospital near the border with Tunisia, authorities said.

The health minister said the blaze may have been caused by a defective anti-mosquito device.

The national emergency service said in a statement that the fire was under control but not yet extinguished. It said 11 newborns, 37 mothers, and 28 employees were evacuated after the blaze broke out at 4 a.m. in the town of El Oued, 360 miles southeast of the capital, Algiers.