The decision delivered a legal and political jolt to Britain, where the courts have historically avoided politics and where, unlike in the United States, there is little precedent for judicial review of government decisions. That record had led political and legal analysts to speculate that the court might decide that it had no authority to rule on the prime minister’s actions, or might arrive at a mixed judgment.

The court ruled unanimously that the suspension of Parliament until Oct. 14 was void and that lawmakers were therefore still in session and could continue the debate over Brexit that Johnson short-circuited when he asked the queen to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament for five weeks.

LONDON — The British Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson illegally suspended Parliament, dealing him another heavy blow and thrusting the nation’s politics into even deeper turmoil, barely a month before Britain could leave the European Union.

Instead, the judges made a landmark decision to step into the middle of a fierce political clash, and delivered a resounding defeat for the prime minister and an unequivocal victory to his critics. Reporters and analysts on British news sites and broadcast channels resorted time and again to the word “unprecedented.”

Lady Hale, president of the court, speaking for the 11-judge panel that heard the case, said, “The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

“The prime minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void, and of no effect,” she said. “Parliament has not been prorogued.”

The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, who presides over debate, said the chamber would reconvene Wednesday — nearly three weeks earlier than the schedule Johnson had set.

Showing no sign of being chastened by the ruling, Johnson did not rule out suspending Parliament again, but did not specify when.

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court,” he told reporters in New York City, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

“I think the most important thing is that we get on and deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, and clearly the claimants in this case are determined to try to frustrate that,” he added.

This month, an English court ruled that the judiciary could not pass judgment on how or why Johnson had suspended Parliament. But days later, Scotland’s highest civil court ruled that the suspension was an unlawful effort to stymie debate before the Oct. 31 Brexit date, which Johnson had pledged to meet even if Britain and Brussels did not reach an agreement on the terms.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s action was unjustified and that his motive did not matter.

The judges “have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinize the executive and hold ministers to account,” Bercow said. “As the embodiment of our parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.”

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the court had documented “a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power” by Johnson, adding that he would “demand that Parliament is recalled.” At the party’s annual conference, Corbyn was scheduled to give his big speech Wednesday, but it will take place Tuesday instead, party officials said.

“This unelected prime minister should now resign,” he told party members, prompting chants of “Johnson out.”

The timing of Parliament’s return is doubly bad for Johnson because the Conservatives are scheduled to hold their annual conference early next week, to showcase the party’s policies before a possible general election. Unless the prime minister can assemble an unlikely majority to suspend Parliament again, that set-piece event may now clash with parliamentary proceedings.

Johnson will cut short his New York trip and fly back to London on Tuesday night, after meeting by phone with his Cabinet, government officials said.

As a practical matter, it was not clear how much the decision would change the government’s immediate approach to Brexit. In the days before they were dispersed, members of the House of Commons pushed through a law — over the prime minister’s fierce opposition — that would prohibit Johnson from pursuing a “no-deal Brexit.”

But in symbolic terms, the court ruling was a stinging rebuke for the prime minister. It raised the question of whether he had misled Queen Elizabeth II in asking her to prorogue the Parliament. And it added to the perception that his Conservative government was running roughshod over Britain’s most hallowed political conventions in its zeal to extract the country from Europe.