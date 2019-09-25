CAPE TOWN — Baby Archie made a rare public appearance on Wednesday as his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continued their first official tour as a family in South Africa.

Meghan held Archie as the royal couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, in Cape Town.

The youngest member of Britain’s royal family had been out of the spotlight since his christening in July. Archie, born in May, is the first child of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle and seventh in line to the British throne.