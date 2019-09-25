But Netanyahu faces a stiff challenge: He has 28 days to assemble a majority of at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Parliament and no clear path to that number. The parties that have endorsed his bid for another term won 55 seats.

President Reuven Rivlin chose Netanyahu of the conservative Likud party over his chief opponent, Benny Gantz, a former military chief and leader of the centrist Blue and White party. The Sept. 17 election left the sides essentially tied, but Rivlin said that Netanyahu’s chances of forming a government were greater than Gantz’s “at the moment.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been chosen to try to form Israel’s next government, the Israeli president’s office announced Wednesday, offering the longtime leader a potential political lifeline even as he faces a looming indictment for corruption.

Rivlin had been pushing Netanyahu and Gantz to forge a broad unity government including both their parties. Gantz won the endorsement of 54 lawmakers, one less than Netanyahu.

The two parties met for talks on Tuesday, which quickly broke down.

But on Wednesday, after being selected by Rivlin in a ceremony broadcast on live television, Netanyahu said a unity government still seemed the only way out of the political stalemate.

“Neither of us can form a government other than with each other,” Netanyahu said. And after a difficult election campaign, he said, a unity government was essential “first of all to achieve national reconciliation.”

He also said he was ready for a government with a “joint leadership,” without elaborating how that would work.

The last such unity government was established in the 1980s, when Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Shamir agreed to rotate the premiership. Each served for two years of the four-year term.

But the situation today is more complex. Netanyahu faces possible indictments in three corruption cases, and a special hearing with the attorney general has been scheduled for next Wednesday. He could be charged in the coming weeks or months.

Gantz’s party has vowed not to sit in a government led by a prime minister facing indictment, and reiterated that position on Wednesday.

“Blue and White, under my leadership, does not agree to sit in a government whose leader is facing a severe indictment,” Gantz said in a statement soon after Rivlin’s announcement.

Gantz also said he could not see a way to a power-sharing agreement since Netanyahu had already signed a pact with three right-wing and religious parties to stick together in any coalition negotiations.

Gantz has advocated a secular and liberal unity government excluding ultra-Orthodox parties. At least one of the ultra-Orthodox parties has ruled out joining a government with the number two in Blue and White, Yair Lapid.

It was the second time Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has been given the chance to form a government in five months. He won a plurality in the previous election in April but failed to assemble a majority coalition in its aftermath, leading to a repeat election this month.

Remaining in office is essential for Netanyahu. If he is charged, he can continue to serve as prime minister until a final conviction. If he were in some lesser ministerial role, he would have to resign.

The hard-line nationalist party led by Avigdor Lieberman, with eight seats, could still play the role of kingmaker. Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally turned rival, has advocated a unity government with Blue and White and Likud, but without Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

If Netanyahu fails to assemble a majority coalition in 28 days, the president could grant him a 14-day extension. If Netanyahu still fails, the mantle could be passed to Gantz, who would then have another 28 days to try to form a government.

Gantz, with the endorsement of 54 lawmakers, would also have no clear path to a majority. Rivlin noted that 10 of those endorsements came from the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties, which said it would refuse to sit in a Gantz-led or Netanyahu-led government.