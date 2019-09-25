It added that the 16-year-old, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, ‘‘personifies the notion that everyone has the power to create change.’’

Thunberg is being recognized ‘‘for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,’’ the prize foundation said.

COPENHAGEN — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among four people named Wednesday as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the ‘‘Alternative Nobel.’’

Created in 1980, the annual Right Livelihood Award honors efforts that the prize founder, Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, felt were being ignored by the Nobel prizes.

The four winners will each receive $103,000.

The foundation also gave its 2019 award to Davi Kopenawa and the Hutukara Yanomami Association, representing Brazil’s indigenous tribe, for protecting the Amazon forest and its people; Moroccan activist Aminatou Haidar ‘‘for her steadfast nonviolent action’’ for the Western Sahara; and Chinese lawyer Guo Jianmei for her work for women’s rights in China.

Ole von Uexkull, the foundation’s executive director, said, ‘‘We honor four practical visionaries whose leadership has empowered millions of people to defend their inalienable rights and to strive for a liveable future for all on planet Earth.’’

An award ceremony is set for Stockholm on Dec. 4.

Thunberg said in a statement by the Right Livelihood foundation that ‘‘whenever I receive an award, it is not me who is the winner. I am part of a global movement of school children, youth and adults of all ages who have decided to act in defense of our living planet.’’

associated press