SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state decriminalized abortion on Thursday, becoming the last jurisdiction in the country to revise blanket penalties enacted decades ago.

The measure in New South Wales, a state of more than 7 million people that includes Sydney, overturned a 119-year-old law that made it a criminal offense to procure or administer an abortion.

Under the new legislation, women can get an abortion in the first 22 weeks. After that, they can get one if two doctors sign off.