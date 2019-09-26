One after another, women rose to ask the prime minister to modulate his remarks. Instead, he dug in. “I’ve never heard such humbug in all my life,” he said after a Labour lawmaker, Paula Sherriff, spoke of getting death threats from people who quoted words Johnson had used to describe his opponents: “surrender act,” “betrayal,” and “traitor.”

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under severe criticism for his response to female lawmakers who asked him to calm his incendiary language in Parliament on Wednesday evening, and particularly for his reference to Jo Cox, an anti-Brexit member who was murdered a week before the 2016 referendum.

But what elicited the greatest outrage — and no small measure of disbelief — was Johnson’s response to a plea for moderation from Tracy Babin, the Labour lawmaker who was elected to the seat formerly occupied by Cox, who was stabbed and shot by a man shouting “Britain first” and “death to traitors.”

Far from calming things down, Johnson repeated his harsh words, accusing lawmakers of an act of “surrender” and “capitulation” for trying to stop him from pulling Britain out of the European Union without a deal governing future relations.

“The best way to honor the memory of Jo Cox and indeed the best way to bring this country together would be, I think, to get Brexit done,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know why I’m ever shocked at how low Boris Johnson can go,” Jess Phillips, a Labour member of Parliament, said in a television interview about what he had to say about Cox. “For him then to use the memory of my dead friend, who was murdered in the street, to try and hammer home one more time his point — the only person who has surrendered anything is Boris Johnson and he’s surrendered his morality.”

Brendan Cox, Cox’s widower, expressed dismay about the comments from the prime minister, but he also issued a plea on Twitter for all sides to tone down their language.

“Feel a bit sick at Jo’s name being used in this way,” he wrote. “The best way to honor Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in, passionately and with determination. But never to demonize the other side and always hold onto what we have in common.”

For someone known for provocative and sometimes intemperate comments and behavior, and who built his career on newspaper columns that observers said sometimes veered into racism and sexism, the eruption was not entirely out of character.

But having dressed up the sort of language he once used in a right-leaning newspaper column in all the ceremony of Parliament, Johnson still startled most onlookers.

Opening the House of Commons on Thursday morning, the speaker, John Bercow, spoke somberly about the raucous scenes the night before. “There was an atmosphere in the chamber worse than any I’ve known in my 22 years in the House,” Bercow said. “On both sides, passions were inflamed. Angry words were uttered. The culture was toxic.”

He said lawmakers would be given time specifically to discuss Johnson’s inflammatory language later on Thursday.

Parliament was sitting only after the Supreme Court decided on Tuesday that Johnson’s move to suspend the body for five weeks had been unlawful. The prime minister was concerned that lawmakers would meddle in his plans to complete Brexit by Oct. 31, but the judges said he had gone too far.

Addressing Brexit while speaking to Parliament on Wednesday, Johnson said that Britain and the European Union were making progress on reaching a deal. But on Thursday, Michel Barnier, the bloc’s lead negotiator in the Brexit talks, repeated a familiar refrain: Britain, he said, had failed to present a meaningful proposal.