JAKARTA — A strong earthquake Thursday killed at least 20 people and damaged a bridge, a hospital, and other buildings on one of Indonesia’s less populated islands.

Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.

Simaela said that a hospital in Ambon was damaged, and that patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital’s yard.