JAKARTA — A strong earthquake Thursday killed at least 20 people and damaged a bridge, a hospital, and other buildings on one of Indonesia’s less populated islands.
Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province. Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.
Simaela said that a hospital in Ambon was damaged, and that patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital’s yard.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said that at least 19 others were killed, and that more than 2,000 people took refuge in various shelters.
The magnitude 6.5 quake was centered 20.5 miles northeast of Ambon at a depth of 11 miles, the US Geological Survey said.
Rahmat Triyono, head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said the earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, but witnesses told television stations that people along coastal areas ran to higher ground in fear one might occur.
Simaela said many people drove to higher ground by motorbike and car, causing traffic congestion in Ambon.
With a population of around 1.7 million, Maluku is one of Indonesia’s least populous provinces.
ASSOCIATED PRESS