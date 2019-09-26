MEXICO CITY — Five years after 43 students were kidnapped by police and turned over to a drug gang, Mexican authorities hunting for them say they have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.

Alejandro Encinas, the administration’s top human rights official, said Thursday that searches based on tips continue at two points, one of them a garbage dump.

Encinas said investigators have so far found about 200 clandestine burial sites and recovered 184 bodies, none of them the students. Most are believed to be victims of drug gangs or kidnappers, but only 44 have been identified.