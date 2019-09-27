A protest in the working-class Cairo neighborhood of Warraq, an island in the Nile, grew as neighborhood residents poured out of mosques after midday prayers, according to live videos posted on Facebook and a local journalist and activist who had spoken to protesters there.

CAIRO — Scattered protests calling for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt to step down broke out in multiple cities across the country Friday afternoon, marking the second Friday in a row of rare demonstrations challenging his authoritarian rule.

Live videos posted on Facebook also purported to show a march in Qena, a city in southern Egypt.

Given the risks of dissent in Egypt, where Sissi has jailed thousands of political opponents and controls politics and most of the press, the protests — though small — represent a stunning challenge to his authority.

The government moved swiftly this week to try to prevent a repeat of last week’s protest, arresting more than 2,000 Egyptians, packing Cairo neighborhoods with security personnel, blocking or restricting popular Web services, and blaming the unrest on Islamists and outside agitators.

On Friday, Sissi, who landed in Cairo on Friday morning after a weeklong trip to the United Nations, appeared to be taking no chances.

Downtown Cairo, where some of last week’s protesters had converged, was nearly deserted apart from police officers, special security forces, and plainclothes informers who guarded major streets and squares, sometimes stopping vehicles and passersby.

Tahrir Square, the scene of mass protests in 2011 and 2013 that brought down two of Sissi’s predecessors, was closed to traffic, along with roads and a bridge in the area. Cafes and stores in the normally busy shopping districts downtown were locked shut.