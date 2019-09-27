Two days after the White House released a reconstruction of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov was asked if he worried about the confidentiality of the American president’s contacts with Putin.

Trump’s conversations with Putin have been an enduring mystery and a subject of intense interest, given the evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, who has adopted a friendlier stance toward Moscow than his predecessors.

MOSCOW — Amid the uproar over President Trump’s call to the leader of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday that it hoped the contents of Trump’s phone conversations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia would not be made public, a disclosure that would likely generate far more attention.

“We would like to hope that we would not see such situations in our bilateral relations, which already have plenty of quite serious problems,” he said in a conference call with reporters.

He emphasized that accounts of phone conversations between leaders were classified. The release this week was “quite unusual,” he added.

Asked if the Kremlin would be ready to agree to release the contents of a phone call with Trump, Peskov said that such situations should be treated on a case-by-case basis.

“No one has turned to us with such requests,” he said.

Some Democrats, charging that Trump may be beholden to the Kremlin, have said that the White House should disclose more of what he and Putin have said to each other. But those calls have never reached the fever pitch prompted by a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s July 25 call to Zelensky.

Based partly on that complaint, Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a formal impeachment inquiry of the president on Tuesday. The White House record of the call shows that Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to order Ukraine’s government to investigate former vice president Joe Biden — a leading candidate running against the president — and his son Hunter.

Trump has urged Zelensky to strike a peace deal with Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has since that year supported separatist rebels trying to break eastern Ukraine away from the country.