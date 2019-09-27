So, who wants to go to Saudi Arabia? The government is about to find out.

The country said on Friday that it would open up the country to international tourists, announcing a new visa program that is intended to diversify the economy and reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil.

Under its de facto leader, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has been eager to bolster its international standing — particularly in the West — and draw investment, but it is unclear how attractive it will be to tourists: The country is notoriously repressive, drawing condemnation for an austere interpretation of Islam that includes strict social codes.