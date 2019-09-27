So, who wants to go to Saudi Arabia? The government is about to find out.
The country said on Friday that it would open up the country to international tourists, announcing a new visa program that is intended to diversify the economy and reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil.
Under its de facto leader, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has been eager to bolster its international standing — particularly in the West — and draw investment, but it is unclear how attractive it will be to tourists: The country is notoriously repressive, drawing condemnation for an austere interpretation of Islam that includes strict social codes.
Some of the rules governing public behavior have been relaxed, but Western visitors to the country will encounter an atmosphere that is far more restrictive than what they are used to. The country also found itself subject to global condemnation last year after the gruesome killing of the dissident Jamal Khashoggi by operatives at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul.
New York Times