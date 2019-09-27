For all their surface similarity, however, Trump and Johnson are cut from decidedly different cloths: one, an Eton- and Oxford-educated lover of Greek classics; the other, an outer-borough New York real estate developer whose tastes run to reality television and who has spent a lifetime trying in vain to penetrate Manhattan society.

Never have the fortunes of President Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain seemingly been so in sync — a trans-Atlantic psychodrama featuring two flamboyant, polarizing leaders, unfolding in parallel eruptions of vitriol, political jockeying, and unrelenting chaos.

LONDON — They are each facing the political test of a lifetime. They have each reacted with defiance, bravado, and brazen appeals to populism. And they are each flying by the seat of their pants.

Yet, as they confront the biggest challenges of their careers, both men are resorting to scorched-earth tactics that are putting the world’s two great Anglo-Saxon democracies under intense strain.

Arguably, the brawling style comes easier to Trump. Friends and former aides say he thrives on conflict, an insurgent figure who fares best when trading punches with an opponent. Johnson, for all his bluster, has tended to steer clear of conflict. His political career has been less an insurgency than a relentless climb through the ranks of the establishment.

“He’s sort of a son of Trump,” said Sonia Purnell, who worked with Johnson and wrote a biography of him, “Just Boris.” “In a way it’s more shocking because it’s here,” she added, noting the British reputation for being “courteous, sometimes awkward, but pragmatic and rational.”

Where Johnson and Trump are alike, Purnell said, is in their acute sense of grievance when things go against them. In the days since the British Supreme Court ruled that Johnson had unlawfully suspended Parliament, and the House of Representatives opened a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, both have lashed out at a familiar list of villains.

Johnson, forced to appear in a hastily reconvened House of Commons, thundered that the opposition and the courts had conspired to thwart the will of the British people to leave the European Union. “Come on!” he shouted, daring his critics to call a no-confidence vote in his government.

Trump accused the Democrats of pursuing a “witch hunt because they can’t beat us at the ballot.” He denied pressuring Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in return for US aid. “It’s a joke,” he declared. “Impeachment for that?”

For both men, the bravado masked a precarious future.

Johnson has lost vote after vote in Parliament since he came into office, including one aimed at forcing him to ask Brussels to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union beyond the deadline of Oct. 31 — something he has said he would rather die “in a ditch” than do. Opponents have accused him of misleading Queen Elizabeth II in asking her to suspend Parliament and called for his resignation.

Trump said he believed he had put impeachment behind him when the special counsel, Robert Mueller, issued his report on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. He now faces the genuine prospect of being the third president to be impeached, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Rather than compromise, however, both have dug in their heels, apparently calculating that an unsparing response will galvanize their political bases and allow them to ride out the current turmoil. In the process, they have used language that has stunned even those used to the cut-and-thrust of politics.

On Wednesday, Johnson said Britain should press ahead with Brexit to honor the memory of Jo Cox, a member of Parliament who was adamantly pro-European and was killed a week before the 2016 Brexit referendum by a right-wing assassin. Johnson’s own sister, Rachel, condemned his words as inflammatory.

“It was a very tasteless way of referring to the memory of a murdered MP, murdered by someone who said, ‘Britain first,’ ” she said to Sky News.

Trump told American diplomats he wanted to hunt down the officials who gave a whistleblower information about his call with the Ukrainian president. Anyone who did so was “close to a spy,” he said, adding, “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right?”

The impeachment process, Trump said, was a conspiracy of the news media and the Democrats, who he said never accepted his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and were determined to delegitimize his presidency.

Both leaders are framing their battles as populist crusades — the people versus the elite — and they have reasons for doing so. Johnson remains a relatively popular figure in Britain; the Conservative Party has held on to its lead in the polls through weeks of wrenching debate over Brexit.

“We’re enjoying this,” Dominic Cummings, a senior adviser to Johnson and a mastermind of his strategy for leaving the European Union, was filmed saying at a book launch.

Still, neither man wanted to be in this position, people who know them say. They blundered into it, these people said, as a result of their unorthodox style, disregard for accepted norms and lack of a Plan B.

“They’re both showmen; they’re both performers,” said Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist to Trump who has enthusiastically advocated for Brexit. “The trouble is, that gets you elected, but it doesn’t help you govern.”