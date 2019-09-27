Trump’s call on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of an energy company in Ukraine, has triggered a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump in Congress.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s top anti-corruption official said Friday his agency hasn’t investigated former Vice President Joe Biden or his son as President Trump has suggested.

KIEV, Ukraine — Lawmakers in Ukraine are seeking to launch probes into some of the same allegations at the heart of the Trump administration’s dirt-digging efforts, including possibly reopening inquiries into the Ukrainian natural gas firm with connections to Hunter Biden.

Trump alleged that the Biden family inappropriately benefited from their ties to Ukraine and he pushed Zelensky to investigate the case during the July 25 call that is now the focus of the impeachment probe.

But Nazar Kholodnitskiy, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, said in an interview with NV radio that Biden and his son weren’t the subject of any investigation.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma at the same time that his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.

Kholodnitskiy said in the radio interview that an earlier probe into Burisma was closed for lack of evidence in 2017, but a court in the Ukrainian capital overruled the move the following year. Despite the court’s ruling, the case has remained on hold and no investigative actions have been taken since then.

He emphasized that there was no mention of Biden or his son in the Burisma case, which was focused broadly to look into the alleged abuse of power by officials in Ukraine’s Ministry of Ecology.

Asked if Ukrainian prosecutors could question Biden or his son, Kholodnitskiy said that to do so they would need to see information that would signal wrongdoing on their part.

‘‘As of now, there is nothing there,’’ he said. ‘‘If it comes up, measures will be taken to check the information.’’

Those advocating for the parliament investigations say they address any potential loose ends and try to defuse Ukraine’s potentially explosive role in the 2020 presidential election. But they also acknowledge that their effort could have the opposite effect and keep Ukraine in the middle of the impeachment debate in Washington.

‘‘I don’t like it that Ukraine again and again is in such tight, uncomfortable situations,’’ said Valentin Nalyvaichenko, the Ukrainian lawmaker who is leading the push for the parliamentary inquiry.

Nalyvaichenko — who was head of Ukraine’s top security agency, the State Security Organization, at the height of a conflict with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 — said Ukraine might as well try to seize control of the narrative.

‘‘Ukraine is already in the epicenter,’’ he said, ‘‘to put it mildly.’’

On Thursday, Ukraine’s former prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, said that Hunter Biden ‘‘did not violate’’ any Ukraine laws during Lutsenko’s tenure from May 2016 until this August.

Ukrainian law allows parliament to start a formal inquiry if one-third of the 450-member legislature agrees. Nalyvaichenko, a newly elected member of former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s Fatherland party, is now trying to gather enough signatures.

Even if he falls short, he said he would still press for regular parliamentary hearings.

Nalyvaichenko said in both inquiries, lawmakers would focus on Ukrainian citizens potentially breaking Ukrainian laws. That would mean that the investigation would be unlikely to focus on the actions of either Biden.

Still, he said, in the case of Burisma, the inquiry would start at the top.

The inquiry will look at ‘‘Ukraine high-level officials, starting with ex-President Mr. [Petro] Poroshenko, his role and other officials in his administration or in the government, in this, in other corruption, all deals within the activity of this gas company,’’ Nalyvaichenko said.

Nalyvaichenko also said that he wanted to get to the bottom of a ‘‘black ledger’’ that appeared in August 2016, three months before the US election, and appeared to detail illicit Ukrainian government payments made to Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman. Manafort was forced to step down shortly after the ledger surfaced.

Nalyvaichenko said he had always been puzzled that he never learned of the ledger while he was head of Ukraine’s security service. The ledger was supposedly recovered from the burned-out remains of former president Viktor Yanukovych’s Party of Regions headquarters. He also said he wanted to study the actions of Ukrainian diplomats in Washington, whom he said may have favored Clinton.

Meddling in foreign elections is also not against the law in Ukraine, although handling investigative evidence improperly could be.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.