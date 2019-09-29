MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Narda pounded the resort of Zihuatanejo Sunday after bringing heavy rains and flooding farther south along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The US National Hurricane Center said the storm brushed past Zihuatanejo and was centered about 80 miles northwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It was moving to the northwest at 16 miles per hour, and the forecast track should see the storm’s center emerge over the Pacific on Monday.

Local authorities reported flooded roads and rivers in Oaxaca state to the south, where thousands of people were evacuated as a precaution, and in Lazaro Cardenas to the north. The storm also toppled trees and billboards in Acapulco.