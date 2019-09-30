His words will be followed by an extravagant display of military firepower that will reportedly include a new-generation intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States, as well as stealth combat drones and fighter jets that appear ready for use.

Xi will stand Tuesday morning in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing, on the spot where Mao stood seven decades before, to assert that China is closer than ever to achieving the ‘‘rejuvenation’’ of the Chinese nation that the Great Helmsman envisaged.

BEIJING — The Chinese Communist Party is set to mark the 70th anniversary of its rule Tuesday with a bullish rendering of its past and its future, using the occasion to portray leader Xi Jinping as the upholder of the revolutionary zeal that Mao Zedong harnessed to found the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Yet despite Xi’s posture of assurance, his leadership is coming under intense pressure from both inside and outside the country.

Protesters in Hong Kong are prepared to take to the streets Tuesday to continue their demonstrations against encroaching Chinese control, threatening to overshadow the parade in Beijing. Meanwhile, China’s protracted trade war with the United States remains bogged down, with few anticipating that Vice Premier Liu He’s trip to Washington next week for another round of talks will precipitate a breakthrough.

At home, the economy is tangibly slowing, with growth at its lowest level in more than a generation.

‘‘The parade will be glitzy. It will be confident. It will show unity and optimism,’’ said Adam Ni, a China researcher at Macquarie University in Australia. ‘‘But I think underlying that, there are myriad challenges and tensions, both from within China and from external sources, that are creating the condition for potential dramatic change.’’

But Xi — who within two weeks of becoming party leader in 2012 spoke of a ‘‘Chinese Dream’’ in which he would ‘‘realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’’ — is seeking to tell a different story.

As if to highlight the idea of a return to the republic’s early fervor, Xi went to Tiananmen Square on Monday to visit the mausoleum housing the embalmed body of Mao, who died in 1976. He bowed three times before a statue of the founder before paying respects to his remains, according to the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party.

The rare pilgrimage — Xi last made it six years ago — underscored Xi’s efforts to invoke Mao.

Xi wants to present himself as heir to the ‘‘struggle’’ that Mao began and discount the leaders who came between them, analysts say. That includes Deng Xiaoping, the economic visionary responsible for China’s astonishing transformation in the 1980s and 1990s.

‘‘He wants to draw a straight line between Mao and himself,’’ Ni said. ‘‘He wants to say that the revolutionary establishment of the People’s Republic of China is now on the threshold of national rejuvenation. It’s a very simplified story.’’

In 2017, Xi elevated himself to the same level as Mao and Deng in the Chinese Communist pantheon by having his name and the phrase ‘‘Xi Jinping Thought’’ enshrined in the constitution.

In recent weeks, Xi has been retracing Mao’s steps and repeatedly invoking the Red Army’s Long March and other elements of Communist Party lore in China.

The Xinhua state news agency on Monday published a long paean to Xi’s leadership — it ran to almost 2,500 words in English — that explicitly drew the connection between Mao’s appearance in Tiananmen Square after defeating the Nationalists and Xi’s scheduled appearance there Tuesday.

‘‘It was there on Oct. 1, 1949, that Mao Zedong announced the birth of New China. Over the seven decades, the socialist country has blazed an extraordinary trail, rising from a ‘poor and blank’ state to a major country on the world stage,’’ Xinhua wrote.

‘‘Xi, the first top Chinese leader born after 1949, is at the helm in a new era, steering the country through wind and waves to a brighter future,’’ the agency said.