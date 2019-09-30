A car bomber and a group of gunmen Monday struck an air base in Somalia that US forces use in the fight against the militant group known as al-Shabab, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another car bombing took place later in the morning in Mogadishu, the capital. The explosion missed its apparent target, a group of Italian peacekeeping troops, but injured Somali civilians, according to local news reports.

The first attack hit the Bale Dogle airfield, about 55 miles northwest of central Mogadishu, in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia. A suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the gate of the airstrip, according to Lieutenant Commander Desiree Frame, a spokeswoman for the US Africa Command, and Yusuf Abdourahman, a security official with the Lower Shabelle regional administration.