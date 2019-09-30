PORT-AU-PRINCE — Thousands of demonstrators set fires Monday and chanted calls for Haiti’s president to resign as the opposition to Jovenel Moïse tried to increase pressure for him to leave office. Protesters said several people were hit by gunfire, including a local journalist.
Schools, businesses, and government offices were closed as protesters gathered chanting, ‘‘Down with Jovenel!’’
‘‘We can’t continue to live like this,’’ said 34-year-old Lestin Abelo as he poured gasoline on a pile of debris that quickly caught fire. ‘‘We have a government that’s not doing anything for the people.’’
Opposition leaders and supporters say they are angry about public corruption, spiraling inflation, and a dwindling supply of gasoline that has forced many gas stations in the capital to close. Suppliers have demanded that the cash-strapped government pay them more than $100 million owed.
Advertisement
Protesters also are demanding a more in-depth investigation into allegations that top officials in the previous government misused billions of dollars in proceeds from a Venezuela-subsidized oil plan meant to fund urgent social programs. Critics accuse Moïse of trying to protect his ally, former president Michel Martelly, and of participating in the corruption himself before becoming president.
Local radio journalist Joseph Edmond was shot in his right hand while covering the protest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, said his colleague, Eddy Baptiste, who was next to him when it happened.
ASSOCIATED PRESS