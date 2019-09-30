PORT-AU-PRINCE — Thousands of demonstrators set fires Monday and chanted calls for Haiti’s president to resign as the opposition to Jovenel Moïse tried to increase pressure for him to leave office. Protesters said several people were hit by gunfire, including a local journalist.

Schools, businesses, and government offices were closed as protesters gathered chanting, ‘‘Down with Jovenel!’’

‘‘We can’t continue to live like this,’’ said 34-year-old Lestin Abelo as he poured gasoline on a pile of debris that quickly caught fire. ‘‘We have a government that’s not doing anything for the people.’’