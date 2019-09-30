BANGKOK — Thailand’s prime minister urged residents of Bangkok to wear face masks on Monday after smog covered parts of the capital in what some fear is a harbinger of more pollution to come.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha warned in a statement on his Facebook page that the concentration of tiny dust particles called PM2.5 in the air had reached unsafe levels, and that he has ordered government agencies to expedite antipollution measures. He also asked the construction and manufacturing sectors to reduce activities that release pollutants.
Smog levels are expected to stay high for the next two or three days.
Advertisement
The head of the country’s Pollution Control Department, Pralong Damrongthai, said the visibly dirty air was not caused by smoke originating from forest fires in Indonesia. Since last month, haze blown by monsoon winds from fires in Indonesia has affected nearby countries including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and parts of southern Thailand, raising concerns about aviation safety and health.
Indonesian officials say they have made progress in containing the fires, including successful efforts at rainmaking, which they say reduced the number of fire ‘‘hotspots’’ from more than 5,000 about two weeks ago to 491 on Sunday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS