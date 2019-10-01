The lawsuit appears to be based on The Mail on Sunday’s publication in February of a handwritten letter Meghan sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

A spokeswoman for the law firm handling the case told Britain’s Press Association the lawsuit alleges the Mail on Sunday’s ‘‘intrusive’’ publication of the letter was copyright infringement, misuse of private information and a violation of data protection law.

Meghan was known as the American actress Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Harry accused the Mail on Sunday of editing out parts of the letter in ‘‘an intentionally destructive manner’’ to ‘‘manipulate’’ readers and provide an inaccurate characterization of his wife.

He said in a statement posted on the couple’s website it was the last straw in a ‘‘ruthless campaign’’ by the broader tabloid press to make Meghan look bad.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious,” he said, “and though we have continued to put on a brave face — as so many of you can relate to — I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”

Harry said that the legal action was “months in the making” and was decided upon after “the contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader.”

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives,” Harry said, invoking the history of his mother, Princess Diana, who was followed by paparazzi for years and who died in a car crash in Paris as her driver tried to get away from photographers.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry said. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

The statement said that the legal action accused The Mail on Sunday and its parent company of misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and violations of the Data Protection Act of 2018. It said the case had been brought to the Chancery Division of the High Court. The statement did not specify damages.