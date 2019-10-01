SEOUL — A senior North Korean diplomat on Tuesday said North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Oct. 5 following a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.

Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice minister of foreign affairs, said North Korea and the United States will have a preliminary contact on Oct. 4 before holding working-level talks on Oct. 5.

In a statement released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.