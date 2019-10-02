BEIRUT — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirmed a Politico media report of a plan brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in New York last week between Rouhani and President Trump, which would have been a basis for relaunching Iranian-American negotiations.

‘‘What is being said about France’s plan is right,’’ Rouhani said during a weekly cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Rouhani said France had prepared a plan whose ‘‘core could have been acceptable’’ because it required Iran to agree never to acquire a nuclear weapon and emphasized peace in the area and its waterways. Rouhani said Iran was already committed to both.