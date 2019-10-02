The service started with Khashoggi’s own words, in a video broadcast on a screen behind the stage, voicing demands that were both routine and impossible.

A speaker asked for silence to mark the occasion. Then participants began to shout: for justice, for remembrance, for this death to resonate, for it to do so more loudly than the killings of countless other dissidents.

ISTANBUL — The memorial service for Jamal Khashoggi was held in the shadow of the Saudi Consulate on Wednesday, on the first anniversary of his death, at the minute he walked through the consulate door, at the last moment that anyone who cared about the journalist saw him alive.

‘‘I am 60 years old,’’ the Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributing columnist said in the recording. ‘‘I want to enjoy life, and I want to be free to speak for my country.’’

The country, Saudi Arabia, had no representatives on a dais that hosted a chorus of its critics. It would have been strange had any been invited: Saudi government agents are accused of killing Khashoggi on that Tuesday last year, of dismembering his body, of concealing the location of his remains.

The agents were dispatched by top Saudi officials, convinced that Khashoggi’s words, written in columns for the Post, were a grave threat to the state. The officials worked for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who almost certainly authorized the killing, according to the CIA and other intelligence agencies, but who has steadfastly denied it.

‘‘Absolutely not,’’ was Mohammed’s answer, when asked recently whether he had ordered Khashoggi’s death.

None of Khashoggi’s Saudi relatives attended on Wednesday, either, including his children, but that too was expected. Khashoggi’s killing aggravated arguments between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and to travel to the Istanbul memorial was to take a side in that argument, something no Saudi citizen could afford to do.

Instead, Khashoggi’s life and legacy were celebrated Wednesday by friends, colleagues, and supporters, including Arab political exiles, whose ranks he had reluctantly joined. Among others in attendance were his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who had paced outside the consulate, waiting fruitlessly for him to emerge; Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Post; Frederick Ryan Jr., the paper’s publisher; and Agnes Callamard, a United Nations human rights investigator who authored a report that provided the most thorough accounting to date of Khashoggi’s death.