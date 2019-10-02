In a letter to European President Jean-Claude Juncker, Johnson reiterated his opposition to the Irish ‘‘backstop’’ — negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, to guarantee an open border on the island of Ireland. Johnson said his government was seeking a more decisive split from the European Union.

He was cheered in the conference hall. But his long-awaited written plan was met with raised eyebrows in Europe and roundly dismissed by opposition lawmakers in Britain.

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson bounced onto the stage at the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester Wednesday and announced what he said were ‘‘constructive and reasonable proposals’’ for getting a Brexit deal done by the end of October.

‘‘In these circumstances, the proposed ‘backstop’ is a bridge to nowhere,’’ he wrote.

In stark contrast to earlier Brexit deals, Johnson suggested that Northern Ireland alone align with the EU on regulations, which would mean a regulatory border in the Irish Sea. At the same time, he insisted that Northern Ireland should leave the bloc’s customs union, along with the rest of the United Kingdom, meaning there would need to be some sort of customs checks on the island of Ireland.

The proposals were not immediately rejected in Brussels and in other European capitals, as has at times been the case following British negotiation gambits.

Juncker cited ‘‘positive advances,’’ especially the proposal to keep many Northern Ireland regulations aligned with EU standards. But he also said there were ‘‘problematic points’’ about Britain’s lack of willingness to commit to keeping the border fully and permanently open.

‘‘The EU wants a deal,’’ Juncker said. ‘‘We remain united and ready to work 24/7 to make this happen.’’

Irish leader Leo Varadkar — a key voice because of how his country would be affected — was skeptical. ‘‘The proposals do not fully meet the agreed objectives of the backstop,’’ he said in a statement after speaking with Johnson.

Several analysts said the prospect for a breakthrough doesn’t look good.

Johnson’s plan appears to cross red lines drawn years ago by European negotiators.

Raoul Ruparel, codirector of Open Europe, a think tank, and a former adviser to May, tweeted that the offer would require ‘‘big concessions’’ from the EU and Ireland, which he said were unlikely. ‘‘I suspect they would rather gamble on an extension & election,’’ he said.

Nor is it certain that if a version of his plan were accepted by Brussels, he could win passage of the deal in a bitterly divided British Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, called it ‘‘worse than Theresa May’s deal — I can’t see it getting the support that he thinks that it will get.’’ Corbyn said he was particularly concerned with how the plan would ‘‘undermine the Good Friday Agreement.’’

The plan envisions major changes to how life is lived on the island of Ireland, where the current borderless life would be replaced by a sweeping, all-encompassing effort to track the flow of goods across a newly relevant border. And if the United Kingdom diverged from the European Union on taxes and tariffs, as it almost certainly would, it could open a door to smuggling across the border — a major fear of EU governments and businesses.

Johnson told the party faithful that ‘‘under no circumstances’’ would there be ‘‘checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland.’’

But his plan was vague on where checks would happen. And the concern is that any physical infrastructure could become a target of renewed sectarian conflict in the North.

In his speech to fellow Tories, Johnson said the protracted Brexit debate was foiling the country’s ambition. He compared Britain to ‘‘a world-class athlete with a pebble in his shoe.’’

He blamed fractious lawmakers. ‘‘If Parliament were a computer, the screen would be stuck on the pizza wheel of doom,’’ Johnson said. ‘‘If Parliament were a reality TV show the whole lot of us, I’m afraid, would have been voted out of the jungle by now. But at least we could have watched the speaker being forced to eat a kangaroo testicle.’’

‘‘That is why we are coming out of EU on Oct. 31 come what may,’’ Johnson said, warning his European counterparts that Britain ‘‘was ready’’ to leave without a deal.

And yet, a bill passed by Parliament last month requires Johnson to seek a three-month delay of Brexit unless a deal is struck by Oct. 19. Johnson has said that Britain will leave the bloc by the Halloween deadline and that he will obey the law, prompting many to wonder whether he is seeking a loophole.