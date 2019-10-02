“Therefore, when they tried to spin another scandal over our meeting with President Trump in Helsinki, we told the administration directly: If someone wants to find out something, publish; we are not against it,” the Russian president said at an energy conference in Moscow. “I can assure you there was nothing there that could compromise President Trump.”

Just five days earlier, Putin’s spokesman had said the Kremlin would not want records of the two presidents’ talks released. But Putin, a former KGB spy, said his previous job had taught him that any conversation he had could be published.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Wednesday that he would not mind if the White House made public his talks with President Trump at a summit meeting last year, because there was nothing incriminating in their conversations.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said Friday that Moscow would not want to see Trump and Putin’s conversations made public, amid the uproar caused by the White House’s release of an account of a call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

Their motives in addressing the matter were unclear, but if nothing else, the conflicting comments by Peskov and Putin keep Russia in the conversation about Trump’s conduct. They could even goad the Democrats who are conducting an impeachment inquiry to dig further into Trump’s conversations with world leaders.

The true nature of Trump’s relationship with Putin has been shrouded in mystery and is a subject of intense interest given the evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, who has adopted a friendlier stance toward Moscow than his predecessors. Multiple times after talking with his Russian counterpart, Trump has said he was inclined to believe Putin, who denies election meddling, over US intelligence agencies.

When asked Wednesday about whether Russia intended to intervene in the 2020 election in the United States, Putin, in typical fashion, appeared to make a joke of the question.

“I will tell you a secret — yes, we will surely do this, just to make you joyful over there,” Putin said, provoking a round of applause from the crowd, consisting of Russia’s top officials and the heads of a number of Russian and foreign energy companies. “Just don’t tell anyone,” he added.