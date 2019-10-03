LONDON — From atop a decommissioned fire engine parallel-parked in front of the British Treasury building Thursday morning, climate activists began unleashing hundreds of gallons of fake blood.

The activists’ plan, according to a statement about their protest, was to draw attention to what they say is the British government’s inconsistent messaging on climate change. The government claims to be a world leader in studying the way humans have affected global temperature and the decline of ecosystems worldwide, the activists say, while also pouring ‘‘vast sums’’ into ‘‘fossil fuel exploration and carbon-intensive projects.’’