The attack raised fears of a return to the waves of terrorism that hit Paris in 2015 and 2016, which included assaults on the police, though officials were looking elsewhere for a motive, at least for now.

The 45-year-old man, who worked in computer services for the intelligence division of the Paris police, moved methodically from his office, up the stairs, and back down, killing one woman and three men, police union officials told French television.

PARIS — A veteran police employee slipped a knife through security at the heavily guarded police headquarters in the heart of Paris Thursday, killing four of his colleagues before being shot dead in the building’s vast courtyard.

Discontent among police officers was already rising before the attack, and the authorities will almost certainly be asked to explain how a man with a knife was able to enter a heavily secured headquarters filled with armed officers and kill four people before being brought down.

The unhappiness and disquiet plaguing French police have led to a record number of suicides and to a mass demonstration by officers through Paris on Wednesday, the biggest in nearly 20 years.

“It might be the expression of a new malaise at the heart of the police, like this wave of suicides,” Denis Jacob, a police union official, told French television Thursday after the attack.

Mindful of the deep unease among the police, the country’s top leadership — President Emmanuel Macron, along with his prime minister and interior minister — rushed to police headquarters, a massive 19th-century building on the Île de la Cité, adjacent to Notre Dame Cathedral.

The attack began shortly before 1 p.m. Paris time, when the headquarters was bustling with activity: document seekers getting papers signed, police officials piling out of their offices to go to lunch, and all around a swirling crowd of visitors who fill the island in the middle of the Seine River.

The building houses not only police, but numerous other agencies, including those regulating the presence of foreigners in Paris. It is where Americans living in Paris, for instance, apply for residency permits.

The suspect, a 20-year-veteran of the force, was not immediately identified. He struck in his own office first before going upstairs to kill two more colleagues, Jacob said. By then, the alarm had been raised. As the attacker entered the courtyard, traversed by thousands of visitors every day, a police officer took out his weapon and shot him, officials said.

The suspect had not previously exhibited signs of trouble, officials said.

“He set himself on a murderous path,” the interior minister, Christophe Castaner, told reporters at the site. “There had never been problems with his behavior.” Prosecutors said his home was being searched.

The sound of gunshots was the first warning many in the building had of the attack, and it brought employees rushing out of their offices. Police quickly locked down the island, barring all visitors.

Youssouf Dramé, a human resources employee in the building, was having lunch at his desk. “I heard shouting: ‘Drop your weapons! Drop your weapons!’” Dramé said. He then heard two shots. Two colleagues began to cry.

Employees said they were blocked in their offices and could not get out because the area was cordoned off as officers looked for a potential second assailant. They were able to evacuate a few hours later.

French news outlets suggested the attacker had evaded detection by carrying a ceramic knife, a theory that authorities had not confirmed by mid-afternoon.

“We don’t know his motivations,” Loïc Travers, another police union official, told reporters. “It’s obviously someone who blew his top.”

The assault is likely to rekindle security concerns in the capital after several attacks in and around Paris, most notably two large-scale assaults in 2015: Terrorists in January of that year attacked the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people, including a police officer, and then in November carried out a coordinated, nighttime rampage across the city that left more than 100 dead.

In 2016, an assailant from the Islamic State group fatally stabbed a police officer and his companion at their home about 35 miles west of Paris, while their child was present. In 2017, a veteran police officer, Xavier Jugelé, was shot and killed on the Champs-Élysées.

Indeed, at Wednesday’s march, officer after officer talked about a crisis of morale in the 150,000-strong national police force after a year of putting down Yellow Vest protests, public criticism over the severity of police tactics, budget cuts, and a feeling of government neglect.

There were ghoulish commemorations of the officers who have killed themselves this year — more than 50, well on the way to a record — including a mannequin hanged in effigy, and 51 cardboard coffins.

Police from all over France and from every branch of service, including forensics and riot officers on the front lines against the Yellow Vests, demanded better working conditions, more money, and more respect from the public.