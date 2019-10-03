JERUSALEM — Arab citizens of Israel observed a general strike and held protests Thursday over a wave of deadly violence within the minority community.

Schools and businesses in Arab towns and villages were closed following a call by Arab leaders, and newly elected Arab members of Israel’s Parliament skipped the swearing-in out of solidarity. Thousands took part in a protest in the northern Arab town of Majd al-Krum, where two brothers and a third man were killed in a brawl involving guns and knives earlier this week.

The protesters waved signs and chanted slogans calling for an end to the violence and criticizing what they see as indifference on the part of Israeli authorities. The police say they are doing everything they can to stem the violence and are urging community leaders to do more to help them.