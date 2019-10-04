It could also risk tainting Hong Kong’s hard-won reputation as an open financial hub, already under strain because of the upheaval of recent months.

Lam’s decision to use colonial-era security powers further inflamed tensions roiling since June and heightened fears that Hong Kong’s basic freedoms were being eroded. The order effectively expands police powers of arrest, even as many in Hong Kong fear that police are operating with impunity in their growing use of force.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invoked rarely used and sweeping emergency powers Friday to ban face masks at demonstrations, a move that sought to quell pro-democracy protests — but which quickly had the opposite effect of intensifying anger on the streets.

‘‘Protesters’ violence has been escalating and has reached a very alarming level in the past few days, causing numerous injuries and leading Hong Kong to a chaotic and panicked situation,’’ Lam said in a news conference. Behind her, a banner read: ‘‘Treasure Hong Kong, End Violence.’’

‘‘As a responsible government, we have the duty to use all available means to stop the escalating violence and restore calm in society,’’ she said.

Lam added that while the emergency ordinance is being enacted to ban the masks, Hong Kong itself was not in a state of emergency, but instead an in ‘‘occasion of serious danger’’ that required such laws.

Critics were quick to reject the measure and the use of emergency laws, citing a variety of reasons, the most fundamental being that it won’t work.

On Friday night, a crowd of thousands peacefully marched more than 3 miles through the city in opposition to the announcement and to the government. The demonstration later turned violent in several districts, with protesters throwing gasoline bombs and lighting symbolic targets like Chinese banks and subway stations on fire.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said a 14-year-old boy had been shot in the thigh.

Police said a plainclothes officer had fired one shot in self-defense against a ‘‘large group of rioters’’ who threw a gasoline bomb at the officer, lighting his body on fire.

‘‘We should be prepared for the worst,’’ said Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker. Tien said he urged Lam and authorities in Beijing to offer a concession to the protest movement along with the ban, which he characterized as pushed by the police.

‘‘While giving the police the anti-mask law they wanted, secure from them the acceptance of an [independent investigation] into the force,’’ he said. ‘‘Now, it’s all stick and no carrot.’’

The ban was put in place at midnight local time. It will apply to rallies that have been given a go-ahead by police, as well as those that are unauthorized. The law authorizes a police officer to order the removal of facial coverings and take them off forcefully if the person does not comply. Noncompliance would be punishable by a fine or a jail term of up to a year.

Regina Ip, a pro-Beijing lawmaker and a member of Hong Kong’s executive council, said in an interview that such a ban should have come earlier in response to violence that has become ‘‘totally unjustifiable.’’

‘‘Freedom to express their views is not absolute,’’ she said of the protesters. ‘‘These people are interfering with our freedoms.’’

The mask ban was also pushed by a more hardcore group of Beijing loyalists within Lam’s government, who have accused her of being too soft on the unrest roiling the city.

In central Hong Kong, thousands of protesters filled the streets at lunchtime in a demonstration that continued into the evening after work hours. The protesters — some in heels or suits — left high-rise offices to join the march. Almost all of them wore masks.

‘‘This is adding fuel to the fire,’’ Fernando Cheung, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said of the mask ban. ‘‘The result is clear. This will mark the beginning of riots in Hong Kong.’’

Lam’s announcement came three days after widespread demonstrations across Hong Kong on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, rallies that degenerated into street battles between protesters and police. Police fired at protesters multiple times, using live ammunition for the first time since the demonstrations erupted in June.

One protester was shot in the chest by an officer at close range after a group of protesters attacked police. The incident sparked even more demonstrations this week. The 18-year-old student, who remains hospitalized, was charged Thursday with rioting and assaulting a police officer. Police have said the shooting was justified.

Beijing appeared to support the mask ban. Yang Guang, spokesman for China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said the chaotic situation there ‘‘cannot continue endlessly.’’

Protests began over a bill to allow extraditions to mainland China that many feared would erode the city’s freedoms and the independence of its reputable legal system. They have since swelled into an all-out rebuke of Hong Kong’s political system, in which leaders are handpicked by and answerable to Beijing.

Demonstrators are pushing five demands, including an independent investigation of the police, but the government has responded only to one, the full withdrawal of the extradition bill.

On one major thoroughfare Friday, protesters marched down a four-lane road chanting: ‘‘Fight back, Hong Kong!’’ and ‘‘Fight for freedom!’’

‘‘This is only the first step. In the coming weeks and months, [the government] will continue to use more force to push protesters not to voice any opposition,’’ said Justin, 27, a corporate finance worker wearing a respirator, yellow construction helmet, and goggles with tailored dress pants and a fitted shirt.

Separately on Friday, the Education Bureau sent a letter to schools telling them to warn students not to wear masks inside or outside school, other than for religious or health purposes. ‘‘Schools are not a place to express your political views,’’ the letter said.