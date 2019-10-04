Earlier in the day, Sadr’s Sairoon political bloc in Parliament that came in first in last year’s national elections said it was suspending participation in parliamentary activities until the government introduces a program that serves Iraqi aspirations.

Muqtada al-Sadr issued a statement Friday night saying that shedding the blood of ‘‘Iraqis cannot be ignored.’’

BAGHDAD — An influential Iraqi Shi’ite cleric has called on the government to resign and early elections be held to bring the country out of a crisis that has left more than 50 dead in four days.

Since the spontaneous rallies began Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse them in multiple provinces.

The demonstrators are demanding jobs, improved services like electricity and water, and an end to corruption in the oil-rich country.

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Halbusi, speaker of Iraq’s Parliament, says he supports the demands of protesters, adding that the Legislature will work on fighting corruption that is ‘‘as dangerous as terrorism.’’

Halbusi said four days of protests ‘‘are an important lesson’’ to Iraqi officials calling for an investigation into attacks on protesters.

He promised the state will soon begin building apartments for the poor.

The official called on protesters to stand by the Iraqi state in chasing those ‘‘who robbed the money of the people.’’ He added that protesters should not attack state institutions since the property is for the people.

Halbusi said Iraqis should fight corruption ‘‘the way we fought terrorism.’’ He was referring to the fight against the Islamic State group that was officially defeated in Iraq in 2017.

Associated Press