TOKYO — A Japanese whaling ship returned home to the country’s southwest Friday after almost meeting its annual quota, ending its first commercial whaling season in 31 years.

Operator Kyodo Senpaku Co. said its main factory ship, Nisshin Maru, returned to its home port of Shimonoseki, after catching 223 whales during its three-month expedition off the Japanese coast.

Japan resumed commercial whaling on July 1 after leaving the International Whaling Commission, promising that the whalers would stay within the country’s exclusive economic waters.