The unexpected tranquility masked a palpable sense of anger and dread that has swept the city since Lam announced Friday that she would draw on a colonial-era law to ban face masks during street rallies.

The city was taking a breather from a night of unrest that erupted after Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, invoked emergency powers to quell antigovernment protests that have grown increasingly violent.

HONG KONG — With its subways paralyzed and its shopping malls shuttered, Hong Kong was anxious and eerily quiet Saturday.

The government’s decision was ostensibly designed to dissuade moderate Hong Kongers from joining the demonstrations roiling this semiautonomous Chinese territory. But the turn to emergency powers that allow Lam to pass rules without having to go through the legislature immediately unleashed some of the most violent protests the city has seen in recent months.

Advertisement

The clashes raised the prospect that the unrest might further escalate in the coming days, testing the limits of the territory’s already strained economy and the patience of the ruling Communist Party in China.

On a deeper level, the move has triggered concerns that the government would take further steps to erode the civil liberties that have long differentiated Hong Kong from the rest of China and helped turn the city into an international trade and finance powerhouse. The government hopes the ban will deter the protesters from resorting to violence, but to many it represents a turning point that could fundamentally change the city’s identity and would only inflame tensions more.

“How can we move on when there are such intense and deep-rooted divisions within our society?” said Wendy Ng, a 44-year-old part-time cooking instructor who was staying home Saturday because authorities had shut down the subway network. “The mask ban is making it worse, can’t they see?

Advertisement

“If the government does not make further concessions,” she added, “it’s over for this city, both for us and for those government officials who think of themselves as all-powerful.”

The ban announced Friday targets the face masks that protesters use to conceal their identities, but Lam could, if she deemed necessary later, use the emergency powers to impose a curfew or empower police to search phones more easily without warrants, among other measures.

Many in the protest movement see the move against face masks as a de facto ban on their right to protest and believe it would antagonize those already enraged by the leadership’s refusal to grant them the free elections and other demands they have been pressing since the protests began in June.

“It will only make people more furious with the government,” said Lam Cheuk-ting, a pro-democracy lawmaker in Hong Kong’s legislative body. The ban, he said, would have little effect on the growing number of young protesters willing — and often eager — to confront armed riot police.

“I fear that Hong Kong’s situation will only go from bad to worse,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Hong Kong, but most of the city was calm as people remained close to home and an earlier call for mass gatherings evaporated when it became apparent that moving about the city would be difficult.

Nearly all of the city’s subway lines have been closed since Friday evening after the protesters smashed windows and set fires at subway stations. Transit officials blamed the closure on the need to repair damage by vandals, but it was seen by some as at least in part aimed at heading off large protests.

Advertisement

In a televised speech Saturday, Lam condemned the protesters who rampaged through neighborhoods across the city Friday night, destroying traffic lights, spray-painting ATMs, and damaging state-owned Chinese businesses — or those whose owners are widely seen as hostile to the protest movement.

The violence and destruction, she said, only reinforced her decision to invoke the emergency ordinance.

“The extreme acts of the rioters brought dark hours to Hong Kong last night and half paralyzed society today,” she said grimly. “Everyone is worried, anxious, and even in fear.”

The face-mask ban, which went into effect early Saturday, carries a maximum jail sentence of one year and a $3,200 fine. So far, police appear to have largely taken a hands-off approach to those defying the measure.

Samson Yuen, a political scientist at Lingnan University, said he thought the measure would be counterproductive.

“The government has turned the simple face mask into a protest symbol,” he said. “By using the emergency laws, they are pouring fuel on the fire.”

The protests began four months ago in opposition to a now-abandoned bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to the mainland, but they have steadily grown more combative and dangerous. On Friday night, a 14-year-old boy was hit in the leg by a gunshot. Police said Saturday that the teenager, who was in stable condition, had been arrested for rioting and assaulting police officers.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, a police officer shot and critically wounded an 18-year-old student who had charged at him. It was the first time police used live fire to subdue a protester.

The shooting added to the sense of urgency among Hong Kong’s leaders, prompting them to embrace the contentious face-mask ban.

Some blamed the protesters themselves for the inconveniences.

Joining a crush of hundreds awaiting buses, Sarah Wong, who works in sales, said she was generally sympathetic to the protesters’ demands but was upset by their use of vandalism and violence.

“They can ask for freedom, but they shouldn’t inconvenience other people,” said Wong, who complained about being forced to cancel an appointment with her hairdresser.

With more protests scheduled for Sunday, the sense of foreboding was inescapable across much of the city.

In Statue Square, a plaza in the historic heart of Hong Kong, Alice Ng, 31, joined other masked protesters who laughed and cheered as a man climbed on a bronze figure of Sir Thomas Jackson, a 19th-century British banker, and covered his head with one of the plastic helmets that have become indispensable for those who audaciously confront police and their tear-gas canisters.

A few minutes later, the mood changed when riot police officers charged into the plaza, briefly detained two people who wore masks, and searched their backpacks. They also took a man who was wearing a bandanna over his face to a police vehicle.

Advertisement

“Daytime protests are peaceful,” Ng, an interior designer, said as the sun began to set. “But at night, it’s a different story.”