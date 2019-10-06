BERLIN — A 25-year-old man turned himself in to Austrian police Sunday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family, and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, admitted to the five slayings after turning himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck, best known for hosting a famous downhill ski race.

Austria’s Kurier newspaper said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend two months ago. He had bumped into her and her new boyfriend while out late Saturday night or early Sunday and had gotten into an argument.