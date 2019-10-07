TOKYO — Japan’s Coast Guard says it has rescued ‘‘dozens’’ of North Korean fishermen after a collision at sea, far more than the authorities’ first thought were aboard the vessel.

Coast Guard officials earlier said about 20 North Korean crewmembers were thrown into the sea after their steel boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection boat Monday off the northern Japanese coast.

The coast guard said they were sorting out the number of fishermen and making sure nobody was missing.