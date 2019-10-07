TOKYO — Japan’s Coast Guard says it has rescued ‘‘dozens’’ of North Korean fishermen after a collision at sea, far more than the authorities’ first thought were aboard the vessel.
Coast Guard officials earlier said about 20 North Korean crewmembers were thrown into the sea after their steel boat collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency inspection boat Monday off the northern Japanese coast.
The coast guard said they were sorting out the number of fishermen and making sure nobody was missing.
The North Korean boat sank about half an hour after the collision in the area called Yamatotai, known as rich ground for squid fishing northwest of the Noto Peninsula.
A regional coast guard office in northern Japan said the North Korean crewmembers had no life-threatening conditions and were being taken to land.