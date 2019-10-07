Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a war that ended with NATO forcing a withdrawal of Serb troops from the land dominated by pro-independence ethnic Albanians. While Serbia refuses to recognize the country, the EU has sponsored talks to help the neighbors improve ties. Serbia’s stance is supported by Russia and China and Kosovo’s independence has been recognized by more than 100 other countries, including the United States and all but five EU states.

Albin Kurti, whose Self-Determination Movement won on Sunday, said that in talks with Belgrade his new government would focus on a historic ‘‘debt that Serbia owes to Kosovo.’’ Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said he expects negotiations to be ‘‘most complex.’’ Still, both sides indicated a willingness to return to the negotiating table.

The winner of Kosovo’s snap election struck a defiant tone toward Serbia, foreshadowing more of the acrimony that has kept the two neighbors from clearing a key hurdle on their path to membership in the European Union.

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo last year floated the idea of a land swap to move the talks along, which was rejected by nationalists in both countries, including Kurti. EU leaders also warned against any new change of Balkan borders as it could fuel tensions still lingering from Yugoslavia’s bloody breakup.

The negotiations stalled last year after Serb lobbying against Kosovo joining international organizations, including the police alliance Interpol, triggered a retaliatory 100 percent tax on imports from Serbia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said late Sunday that his country would resume talks with whomever forms a new government in Kosovo, on condition that the trade barrier is lifted.

Kosovo’s snap election — triggered when Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj stepped down to face interrogation by a war crimes tribunal — was a victory for a new generation of politicians and a turn away from leaders who rose to prominence as guerrilla fighters against Serbia in the 1990s.

Kurti will now probably seek to take the lead in the negotiations and sideline President Hashim Thaci, according to Behlul Beqaj, a lecturer at the University of Business and Technology in Pristina, the capital.

In what may give the talks a new direction, US President Trump last week appointed Richard Grennel, US ambassador to Germany, as a special envoy to the Serbia-Kosovo negotiations, even as the EU continues efforts to mediate.

Kurti’s party, generally considered a leftist force, garnered 26 percent of the vote and is expected to form a coalition government with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, which got 25 percent.

Kurti campaigned on the need to rid Kosovo of endemic corruption, along with the pursuit of national interest that includes closer ties with Albania. He recently said that conditions aren’t favorable for the unification of the two ethnic-Albanian nations.