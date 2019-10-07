“I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” Trump wrote. “WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia, and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out.”

In a series of Twitter messages, the president defended his decision to clear the way for a Turkish military operation that would sweep away the United States’ Kurdish allies near the Syrian border, arguing that the internecine conflict among forces in the region was not a top priority for a war-weary United States.

WASHINGTON — President Trump vowed Monday to pull back from military involvement in the Middle East and leave it to others “to figure the situation out,” even as some of his Republican supporters condemned him for abandoning allies and emboldening regional enemies.

But after a flood of criticism from congressional Republicans, Trump pivoted hours later, saying that he would prevent Turkey from going too far, without explaining what he meant or where that line would be drawn.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” he wrote.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, the majority leader and one of Trump’s staunchest advocates in the Senate, joined the Republican chorus Monday afternoon. “I urge the president to exercise American leadership” and maintain the US deployment in Syria, he said. He also reminded Trump of a Senate vote in January that Congress rebuked him over a planned withdrawal.

“A precipitous withdrawal of US forces from Syria would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime,” he said. “And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup,” he added, using an alternative name for the Islamic State group.

A Defense Department official said the president’s tweet removed any ambiguity about whether Trump had endorsed a Turkish attack on the Kurds.

“The Department of Defense made clear to Turkey — as did the president — that we do not endorse a Turkish operation in Northern Syria,” Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. “The US armed forces will not support, or be involved in any operation.”

The president’s abrupt decision Sunday to defer to Turkey’s desire to intervene in Syria overrode the objections of the Pentagon and State Department, which sought to maintain a small US troop presence in northeastern Syria, and caught even some of Trump’s top supporters off guard. Republican hawks in Congress joined with Democrats in castigating the president and promising to try to sanction Turkey if it followed through with its plans.

“If I didn’t see Donald Trump’s name on the tweet, I would have thought it was Obama’s rationale for getting out of Iraq,” Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, usually one of the president’s most vocal backers, said on Fox News.

As with President Obama’s decision to pull out US troops from Iraq in 2011, Graham said, Trump’s withdrawal would create a vacuum for remnants of the Islamic State group, President Bashar Assad of Syria, and others to surge forward again.

“This is a big win for Iran and Assad, a big win for ISIS,” Graham said. “I will do everything I can to sanction Turkey if they step one foot in northeastern Syria. That will sever my relationship with Turkey. I think most of the Congress feels that way.”

Graham said he would also introduce a nonbinding resolution asking Trump to reconsider his move, which he called “shortsighted and irresponsible.” The president’s assertion that the Islamic State has been defeated is “the biggest lie being told by this administration,” Graham added.

The announcement set off a swift and bipartisan backlash from other lawmakers as well.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the House Republican leadership, called withdrawing US forces from northern Syria “a catastrophic mistake.” Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, said it would be “a grave mistake that will have implications far beyond Syria.”

Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, joined the chorus. “We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back,” she wrote on Twitter. “The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend.”

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, shared a tweet from Graham and added his own thoughts. “The President’s decision to abandon our Kurd allies in the face of an assault by Turkey is a betrayal,” he wrote. “It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster.”

Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky and one of the president’s staunchest defenders, emerged as the lone congressional backer of the move. The president “once again fulfills his promises to stop our endless wars and have a true America First foreign policy,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Some conservatives also came to the president’s defense. “Some will cast any deal w/ Turkey as @realDonaldTrump getting close w/ a dictator,” Hugh Hewitt, the talk-show host, wrote. “It’s not. It’s dealing with the realities that we can’t stay forever.”

The decision came after a telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. US officials indicated the 100 to 150 US military personnel deployed to northeastern Syria would be pulled back in advance of any Turkish operation but they would not be completely withdrawn from Syria.

The Kurdish forces in the area, part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, have been the most reliable US ally in the region for years, a critical element in recapturing territory once controlled by the Islamic State. But Turkey has long considered the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists.

“The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago,” Trump wrote Monday. “We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight.”

Now, he said, it is time to leave.