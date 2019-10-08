STOCKHOLM — Life imitated art Tuesday when ‘‘The Big Bang Theory’’ — the hit American TV sitcom, not the scientific explanation for how the universe began — entered the annals of Nobel Prize history.

The announcement of the winners of this year’s Nobel in physics began with a nod to an unlikely cultural reference: the opening lyrics to the show’s theme song.

‘‘The whole universe was in the hot, dense state, then nearly 14 billion years ago expansion started,’’ academy member Ulf Danielsson said, quoting the ‘‘Big Bang’’ theme at the presentation in Stockholm.