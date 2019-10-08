TEHRAN — Iran is urging Turkey no to go ahead with an attack on Syrian Kurds following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurdish fighters ahead of the expected Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria.

Iranian state TV reported Tuesday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to express Tehran’s opposition to the anticipated Turkish operation.

Zarif urged Turkey to respect Syria’s integrity and sovereignty.