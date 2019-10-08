LIEVIN, France — The Louvre opened a new sprawling art conservation center Tuesday some 120 miles from Paris to protect the museum’s priceless artworks from its flood-prone storage reserves.

The Louvre Conservation Center in Lievin, northern France, will help protect valuable works from the swelling Seine River as major floods grow more frequent and the riverside museum has found itself lacking safe storage space.

Protecting the museum’s works — many of which are out of public view in the belly of the former palace — has taken on additional urgency in recent years after severe floods in 2016 and 2018 forced the Louvre to evacuate endangered artworks from basements and to close exhibits.