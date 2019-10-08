STOCKHOLM — The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics were awarded Monday to 3 scientists for their contribution to understanding of the evolution of the universe.
The physics prize comes one day after Boston doctor William G. Kaelin Jr., a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, shared the prize in medicine with a pair of other scientists.
One half of the award was given to James Peebles ‘‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,’’ and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘‘for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.’’
They will share a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates will receive them at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10.
