DHAKA, Bangladesh —

Police in Bangladesh were investigating the killing of a student at a university dormitory, allegedly by student activists loyal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after the student criticized a recent water-sharing deal with India.

Last weekend’s killing has sparked protests at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in Dhaka. Police have arrested at least 11 students for their alleged involvement.

Hasina has promised justice to the family of Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of the country’s leading technology institute.