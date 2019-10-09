DAKAR, Senegal — More than 4,000 people have died in Congo this year in the world’s largest measles outbreak, the United Nations children’s agency said Wednesday.
The Central African nation is also battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed about half that number since August 2018.
Since January, more than 200,000 cases of measles have been reported across Congo, UNICEF said. More than 140,000 involve children under 5, who also make up nearly 90 percent of deaths.
‘‘We’re facing this alarming situation because millions of Congolese children miss out on routine immunization and lack access to health care when they fall sick,’’ said the UNICEF country representative, Edouard Beigbeder.
Advertisement
UNICEF said health workers were rushing additional medical kits to help care for more than 110,000 people infected with the measles, a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus.
associated press