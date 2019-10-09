MOSCOW — A nonprofit organization exposing corruption in Russia and run by opposition leader Alexei Navalny was designated Wednesday by the Justice Ministry as a ‘‘foreign agent,’’ crippling its ability to keep working.

A 2012 Russian law holds that any organization that receives foreign money to engage in ‘‘political activity’’ must register with the authorities and submit to time-consuming regular ‘‘audits.’’

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, known by its Russian initials as FBK, has ‘‘never received foreign donations,’’ its spokeswoman, Kira Yarmish, tweeted. The designation is ‘‘an attempt to stop our activities,’’ she wrote.