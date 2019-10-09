“The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea,” President Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

The Turkish attack came amid a flurry of confusing policy statements from the White House, which on Sunday had acquiesced to the operation, agreeing to move forces out of the way, but on Wednesday, hours after it began, condemned it.

BEIRUT — Turkey launched airstrikes, fired artillery, and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Wednesday after US troops pulled back from the area, paving the way for an assault on forces that have long been allied with the United States.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising near the town of Qamishli and clashes continued late Wednesday amid intense shelling as Turkey struck at least six border towns. At least seven civilians and three members of the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the Turkish bombardment, Kurdish activists and a Syria war monitor said.

Residents of the borders areas in northern Syria were in a panic and fled on foot, in cars, and with rickshaws piled with mattresses, a few belongings, and children.

Turkey’s long-planned move to root out US-allied Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria has accelerated rapidly since Trump gave the operation a green light in a call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Sunday.

The operation could open a dangerous front in Syria’s eight-year-old war, pitting two US allies against each other and raising the specter of sectarian bloodletting. Even before it began, it had set off fierce debates in Washington, with members of Congress accusing Trump of betraying the militia that fought beside the United States to defeat the Islamic State group.

“Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and usually a staunch Trump ally, wrote on Twitter. “This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS.”

Trump insisted Tuesday that “in no way have we abandoned the Kurds,” and Wednesday said he firmly opposed the operation. “Turkey,” he added, “has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place — and we will hold them to this commitment.”

The United States withdrew from 50 to 100 troops from the border area in advance of the operation, and US military officials said that the United States was not providing assistance to either side.

Erdogan said the operation aimed to “prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border” but provided no other information about whether Turkish ground troops had entered Syria or how far they would go.

The most intensive strikes were near Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain, the two towns from which US forces withdrew Monday.

“There is a huge panic among people of the region,” a militia spokesman, Mustafa Bali, wrote on Twitter.

The United States has partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces for years to fight the Islamic State group. Turkey considers a militia that is a part of the SDF coalition a terrorist organization linked to a Kurdish guerrilla movement.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said the area was “on the edge of possible humanitarian catastrophe.”

“This attack will spill the blood of thousands of innocent civilians because our border areas are overcrowded,” the group said in a statement.

The Kurdish-led administration that governs the area issued a call for “general mobilization” to fight the Turks.

The US military has cut off all support to the militia, two US military officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential military assessments.

One official said US warplanes and surveillance aircraft remained in the area to defend the remaining US ground forces in northeast Syria but said they would not contest any Turkish warplanes attacking Kurdish positions.

Trump reiterated his opposition to US military presence in the Middle East, writing on Twitter that “USA should never have been in Middle East.”

He said that Turkey should take control of captured Islamic State fighters from Europe whose countries had refused to take them back and who are were imprisoned in northeast Syria.

Tens of thousands of Islamic State fighters and their families are in prisons and camps overseen by the SDF, whose leaders say there have been no discussions with the United States about handing over the sites.

Late Wednesday, US officials said American forces had taken custody of two British detainees notorious for their roles in an Islamic State cell that tortured and killed Western hostages, including James Foley, a journalist who grew up in New Hampshire.

The two British men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were part of a four-member British cell that the Islamic State put in charge of Western hostages, who nicknamed them the “Beatles” because of their accents. Foley was beheaded in August 2014 for an ISIS propaganda video.

Before its military incursion, Turkey made efforts to win diplomatic support, informing the United States, Russia, Britain, NATO, and the United Nations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Turkey, a NATO member, “to act with restraint” and to ensure that “the gains we have made in the fight against ISIS are not jeopardized.”

Amélie de Montchalin, the French junior minister for European affairs, said that France, Germany, and Britain were drafting a joint statement that would be “extremely clear about the fact that we very strongly, very firmly condemn” the Turkish offensive.

A number of countries, including Russia and Iran, both allies of President Bashar Assad of Syria, called for talks to calm the situation. The UN Security Council was to discuss the issue Thursday after requests by European members. Stoltenberg said he planned to meet with Erdogan on Friday.

A military coalition led by the United States partnered with the Kurdish militia beginning in 2015 to fight ISIS extremists who seized a territory the size of Britain that spanned the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Trump has repeatedly sought to withdraw the roughly 1,000 US troops posted in northeastern Syria as part of his long-standing promise to extricate the United States from what he deems “endless wars.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.